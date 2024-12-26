Patrick Duffy Purchases 2,854,286 Shares of Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Duffy bought 2,854,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$19,980.00 ($12,487.50).

Patrick Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Patrick Duffy purchased 250,631 shares of Sunstone Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,005.05 ($1,253.16).

On Thursday, November 7th, Patrick Duffy purchased 137,874 shares of Sunstone Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,102.99 ($689.37).

Sunstone Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

About Sunstone Metals

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and copper properties. It holds 87.5% interests in the Bramaderos project covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and 70% interests in the El Palmar project comprising 800 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.

