PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $87.90. Approximately 1,438,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,956,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

