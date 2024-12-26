Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.19), with a volume of 972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.20).

Pembroke VCT B Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.88. The firm has a market cap of £206.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2,362.50 and a beta of -0.05.

About Pembroke VCT B

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

