PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.21 and last traded at $152.17. Approximately 792,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,585,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $209.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

