Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s Why

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 402,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 335,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $804.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. The trade was a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.