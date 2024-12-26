Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 3575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

