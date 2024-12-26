Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.34.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.