Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

