Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 1,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.
PHAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
