Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 1,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

PHAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pharming Group worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

