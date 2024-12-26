PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHXHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 1.1 %

PHX Energy Services stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

