PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHXHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
PHX Energy Services Stock Up 1.1 %
PHX Energy Services stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $7.77.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
