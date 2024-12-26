PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 230,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 173,610 shares.The stock last traded at $51.74 and had previously closed at $51.77.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUNI. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87,979 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

