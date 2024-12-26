Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) and Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bionomics and Pliant Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13

Bionomics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,060.81%. Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.22%. Given Bionomics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bionomics is more favorable than Pliant Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Bionomics has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bionomics and Pliant Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionomics $10,000.00 446.82 -$15.49 million N/A N/A Pliant Therapeutics $1.58 million 519.57 -$161.34 million ($3.34) -4.04

Bionomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pliant Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Bionomics and Pliant Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionomics N/A N/A N/A Pliant Therapeutics N/A -48.91% -41.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Bionomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Bionomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Bionomics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It also develops BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that has completed phase 1 clinical trial that targets cancer stem cells; and BNC105, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of refractory colorectal cancer and phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company has a collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to identify novel a7 Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor PAMs suitable for the treatment of cognitive disorder. Bionomics Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Eastwood, Australia.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. It also develops PLN-1474, an oral, small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; PLN-101095, a dual inhibitor of integrins avß8 and avß1 for the treatment of solid tumors; and PLN-101325 for treatment of muscular dystrophies. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

