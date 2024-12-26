POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 18.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) traded up 18.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. 322,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. Also, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
