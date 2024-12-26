POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smartkem and POET Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartkem $40,000.00 147.11 -$8.50 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $119,946.00 3,673.03 -$20.27 million ($0.59) -9.76

Smartkem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than POET Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Smartkem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smartkem and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartkem 0 0 0 0 0.00 POET Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Smartkem.

Profitability

This table compares Smartkem and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartkem N/A -167.89% -111.60% POET Technologies N/A -194.16% -132.32%

Summary

POET Technologies beats Smartkem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartkem

SmartKem, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops materials and processes used to make organic thin-film (OTFT) transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronics. The company offers TRUFLEX semiconductor and dielectric inks, which uses low temperature printing processes to make transistors for the display industry. Its electronic polymer platform is used in display technologies, such as miniLED, microLED, and AMOLED displays that can drive televisions, laptops, augmented and virtual reality headsets, smartwatches, and smartphones. It also provides prototypes for customers. SmartKem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

