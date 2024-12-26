Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 106,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 959,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target for the company.

Pony AI Stock Performance

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

