ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. 183,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 685,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

ProKidney Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $519.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.27.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

