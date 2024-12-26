ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.38 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 546381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 415.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.