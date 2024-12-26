Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,283,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,477,621 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSEC. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.31 million for the quarter. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -207.69%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,131,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,735.30. This trade represents a 10.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry purchased 837,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $3,742,610.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,450,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,322,000.64. This represents a 1.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,273,173 shares of company stock valued at $15,121,420. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

