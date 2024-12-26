Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 5,193 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $3.11.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

