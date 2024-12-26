RAM Essential Services Property Fund (REP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.
RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile
