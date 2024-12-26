RAM Essential Services Property Fund (REP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

