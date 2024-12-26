Raymond James Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. Kemper has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kemper by 5,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

