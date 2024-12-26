Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,948,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 6,783,394 shares.The stock last traded at $7.17 and had previously closed at $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $37,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,380.78. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $71,200.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,098,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,152,222.16. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,788 shares of company stock valued at $682,691 over the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 178,994 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.