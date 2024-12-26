Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,470,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 2,107,741 shares.The stock last traded at $11.61 and had previously closed at $11.03.

Red Cat Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $953.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 328,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $2,726,813.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,646,086.88. This represents a 32.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider George Michael Matus sold 112,686 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,036,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 973,103 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,547.60. This represents a 10.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,117,428. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.