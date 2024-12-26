Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.65. Rezolve AI shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 18,594,564 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Rezolve AI in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rezolve AI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rezolve AI stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.08% of Rezolve AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device.

