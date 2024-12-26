Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 6.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 62,839,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 19,713,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RGTI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,954,893.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,582,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,592. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,955,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,354 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGTI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.