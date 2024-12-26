RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 8th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.40.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
