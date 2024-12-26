Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 9,006,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,844,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 223,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 518,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

