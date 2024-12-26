Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$43.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$43.44 and a 52 week high of C$64.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.07. The firm has a market cap of C$18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

