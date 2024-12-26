Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.37 and last traded at $78.98. Approximately 224,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,347,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Roku

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,635.15. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,223. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.