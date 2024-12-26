Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Stock Down 1.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.
Royal Financial Company Profile
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
