Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.73. Rumble shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 13,299,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at $64,818,365.44. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,988 shares of company stock valued at $986,517. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rumble by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rumble by 663.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

