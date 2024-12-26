Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.48 (ASX:RARI)

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 25th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.484 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
