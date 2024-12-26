Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Trading Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.81 and last traded at $64.01. Approximately 38,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 37,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBR

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.3112 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 67,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 36,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.