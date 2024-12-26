Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold
Safehold Stock Down 1.1 %
SAFE stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.66.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Safehold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.
Safehold Company Profile
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
Featured Stories
