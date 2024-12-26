Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 247,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 728,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 81,913.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 45,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sasol by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

