Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.66, but opened at $63.91. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 76,186 shares.
Semler Scientific Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.17.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific
About Semler Scientific
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semler Scientific
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.