Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.66, but opened at $63.91. Semler Scientific shares last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 76,186 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

