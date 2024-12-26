ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Director Acquires C$60,180.00 in Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin acquired 501,500 shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,180.00.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 7.7 %

CVE SNM opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$340.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

