ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM) Director Acquires C$60,180.00 in Stock

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin acquired 501,500 shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,180.00.
ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 7.7 %
CVE SNM opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$340.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
