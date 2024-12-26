Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

