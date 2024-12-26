Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) Holds Annual Meeting with StockholdersUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWASHINGTON, DC 20549FORM 8-KCURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934Date of report (Da

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sharps Technology’s 8K filing here.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
