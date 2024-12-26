Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) were up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

