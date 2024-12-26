Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 16.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 372,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

