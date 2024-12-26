Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 112,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 78,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirona Biochem Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.03.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

Read More

