Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 18.8% – Should You Sell?

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 112,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 78,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Sirona Biochem Stock Down 18.8 %
The stock has a market cap of C$16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 0.34.
About Sirona Biochem
Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.
