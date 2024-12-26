Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Shares Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.91 and last traded at $80.91. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

