SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on January 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1076 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $20.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

