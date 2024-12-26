Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.12. 68,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 236,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

