Sosandar (LON:SOS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.43 ($0.11), with a volume of 635706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Sosandar Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of £20.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

