Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 60,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 220,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

