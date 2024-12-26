SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 297,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 238,853 shares.The stock last traded at $28.11 and had previously closed at $28.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.