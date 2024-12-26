SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 39,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 40,977 shares.The stock last traded at $72.74 and had previously closed at $72.70.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $925.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 177,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

