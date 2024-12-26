Stephanie Lai Purchases 87,500 Shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Stock

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Lai bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$88,725.00 ($55,453.13).

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

About HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

